DUI checkpoint in Lancaster this Friday

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Traffic Services Detail will be conducting a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Lancaster this Friday, June 9, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment. They also will check for proper licensing and will strive to delay motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

Funding for this operation is provided to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In recent years, California has seen a disturbing increase in drug-impaired driving crashes. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department supports the new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.

The Sheriff’s Department advises residents to plan ahead with these tips:

Arrange rides home for your friends, family, co-workers and yourself before the drinking begins.

Identify and provide free non-alcoholic drinks or other promotional items to the designated driver.

Party hosts and servers should limit drinks to guests or patrons. Don’t serve more than one or two drinks over several hours.

Cut back on the amount of drinks you plan to bring to a party, and provide plenty of food.

