Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A 47-year-old Lancaster man died early Sunday morning after his motorcycle slammed into the back of a car in a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

Jody Forbes Tapia was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

The collision occurred around 12:30 a.m.Sunday, June 4, on Avenue J at Challenger Way, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed a Mazda 6, being driven by a male driver, was stopped at a red light on Avenue J at Challenger Way at about 12:30 a.m. When the light turned green the Mazda began to accelerate into the intersection,” the news release states.

“A motorcycle, being ridden by a male adult, was riding on Avenue J approaching Challenger Way when he collided into the back of the Mazda. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the motorcycle rider to a local hospital where he passed away as a result of the injuries from the collision,” the news release states.

“The cause of the collision is still under investigation. It is unknown if the motorcycle rider was under the influence or speeding at the time of the collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–

