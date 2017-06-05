Man killed in Palmdale shooting

PALMDALE – A known gang member was shot and killed in Palmdale Sunday evening after he became involved in an argument with suspects in another vehicle, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, June 4, on the 5500 block of Laurel Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies learned that individuals from two separate vehicles began arguing while stopped on the roadway,” the news release states.

“The victim exited his vehicle and one of the individuals from the suspect’s vehicle began shooting at him. The victim re-entered his vehicle and he was driven westbound to Julian Lane,” the news release states.

The man suffered at least one gunshot wound to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a Hispanic male in his 20s from Palmdale, coroner’s officials said.

“The suspects fled in a light colored sedan westbound from Julian Lane and out of view. The victim is a known gang member. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

–