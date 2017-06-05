PALMDALE – A known gang member was shot and killed in Palmdale Sunday evening after he became involved in an argument with suspects in another vehicle, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, June 4, on the 5500 block of Laurel Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Deputies learned that individuals from two separate vehicles began arguing while stopped on the roadway,” the news release states.
“The victim exited his vehicle and one of the individuals from the suspect’s vehicle began shooting at him. The victim re-entered his vehicle and he was driven westbound to Julian Lane,” the news release states.
The man suffered at least one gunshot wound to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.
His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a Hispanic male in his 20s from Palmdale, coroner’s officials said.
“The suspects fled in a light colored sedan westbound from Julian Lane and out of view. The victim is a known gang member. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
22 comments for "Man killed in Palmdale shooting"
Dale says
I see a couple of things in this feed that are pretty sad.
First; the fairytales! The idea that a god even exists is laughable. Then I read all this, “Say hi to so-and-so!” Really? A lot of you need to get real with your critical thinking skills.
And, second; maybe this god some of you keep referring to can help with the ability to actually type (in this case) a simple paragraph. Pathetic.
Sorry for your loss….
James gonzalez says
All you coward gangbangers instead of shooting fight like men
James gonzalez says
I always hated gangbangers doing pussy ass drive byes if you have beef with someone figjt like a man don’t shoot him up like some dog in the street
Valencita says
Rip you will be missed We will never forget you. I can’t believe this has happened .
John Doe says
Y’all really got some nerves a good person a family man all lies ask all his bms said he was a low life racist who was never a man and would beat his bms in front of the kids and even spit on a newborn baby his own child I’m not evil but he sure was smfh
R.L says
Rest in peace my boy will be you will be missed by friends and family ( P’s) up RIP
big tee says
Rip..to my hmie…BE.MUCH LUV N RESPECTS TOWARDS UR FAMILY..U WILL ALWAYS B REMEMBERED N NVR FORGOTTEN MY BOY..TELL OUR HMIES DOPEY,SERIO TRUSTY JULIO BIG TEE SENDS HIS LUV UP TO YALL…DNT TRIP MY BOI U KNW WATS UP…THEY ON DA BIG MEE RTE NW…
UR HMIE
YOUNG BIG TEE…PALMAS GANG…
Mrs. Jackson says
Do we have a cobra unit out here in AV? What are the laws about gang members? It’s sad for his family. I can’t help but ask. And innocent child could have been shot because of these behaviors. Obviously the shooters are gang as well which is why they fought. Territory and stuff. Who do we call to re]port gang activity to?as a community.
Prayers for the family says
Wow thats krazy… Thats just sad how they took his life away just over an arguement such a disgrace….i personally knew him and may he rest in peace i know that his family is grieving for a son father brother and uncle… Its sad how his kids are now going too grow up and there dad is no longer alive too be with him.. May he rest in peace and my condolences goes out too his family..i just dont understand why would u kill someone over an argument why do people think that having a gun or killling someone makes them seem like they are a badass…its sad that someone lost their life and now the person that did this will lose his life behind bars as well is it really worth it? Some people do get away with it and some dont..and the ones that dont get caught how can u even live life knowing the fact u killed someone how can u be happy about that… May the lord bless him as well too his family.. God is good.
Raul says
He was a good guy with young children babies he will be missed
Concerned citizen says
Sucks what happen ..anyone know who it was or where he’s from and what gang shot him ?
Anna says
I personally know him yes he was a gang member no he isn’t an animal hes human like the rest of us he leaves behind children brothers sisters nephew’s nieces he was a hard worker who provided for his family please dnt disrespect him more then what u already have …and yes God has called on another angel …r.i.p.I will always miss u and hold u in my heart my friend my brother u won’t get forgotten
[removed]krystal says
whoever krystal is ..is a [removed] who hides behind a screen to type whats really in her heart while asking may i help you at mcdonalds [removed] take them tax dollars and stick em where the sun dont shine…no murder is ever warranted …unless its some [removed] like you…
Krystal says
Another none productive member of society. Seems like a gain to society. One less person that will end up in the prison system that my tax dollars will have to support.
John says
Wow all your worried about is your tax money. You don’t know anything about him or about his life except the fact that he was gunned down for something senseless. Unbelievable how you think this doesn’t affect your life at all or your community because it does. But bless I pray that his family is safe from any futher harm and that God heals the family and blesses this young mans soul. Amen.
STRONG BELIEVER says
KRYSTAL YOU [removed] I’D LIKE TO GO FACE TO FACE WITH YOU AND SEE YOU TALK [removed] ABOUT A BEAUTIFUL PERSON THAT HE WAS IN AND OUT REGARDLESS IF HE WAS A GANG MEMBER OR NOT PEOPLE CHANGE AND WHY WOULD YOU JUDGE SOMEONE YOU KNOW NOTHING ABOUT HE WAS A SON, BROTHER,UNCLE ,COUSIN, FRIEND, DADDY ,BOYFRIEND THAT CAN NEVER BE REPLACED IT’S SAD THAT GUYS NOWADAYS ARE COWARDS TO SCARED TO FIGHT HAND IN HAND THEY HAVE TO STAND BEHIND A GUN BUT LITTLE DO THEY NOT UNDERSTAND GOD SAYS THE SINNER WILL NOT GO UNPUNISHED I KNEW THIS BEAUTIFUL ANGEL THAT WAS TAKEN TO SOON IN HIS LIFE HE WAS LIKE NO OTHER HE BECAME FAMILY HE WAS NOT A STRANGER HE WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN BUT FOREVER MISSED REJOICE IN PARADISE MIJO WITH NOTHING BUT LOVE, RESPECT, SINCERE CONDOLENCES TO YOUR FAMILY JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED IN JESUS NAME WE ASK THIS AND EVERYONE SAID AMEN AMEN AMEN AND IT WILL BE DONE IT’S IN GOD’S HANDS NOW
Britt says
Almost a year ago, I saw a woman post disgusting comments on this same facebook page about a young man that passed away then a few weeks later I saw her again but it was HER TWO sons who got in to an accident on the 405 & passed away! The comments are unbelievable on this post and Karma really is a Bit** ! You people need to show some compassion for this family! RIP to this young man and to the family, im truly sorry for your loss and I’m praying for you.
Christy says
Condolences to the family who lost their loved one. Living life as a gang member is short lived. Rarely does this life choice bring longevity. I’m sure death with ultimately catch up to the person(s) responsible. In the end, they all lose & no one cares. R.I.P.
J says
How bout u mind ur biz cause u have no life obviously and no remorse untill it happens to one of ur love ones
NoFuKsGivN says
A BangGanger going to heaven?! Yea that’s gonna happen!If he didn’t repent he’s going to the same place as the people who shot him. Sucks it happened but gotta say don’t get in the life if you value your life.
ArcAdia rodriguez says
Rip i know your family they are in pieces say hi to Corey for me young man
EV says
RIP my boy I love you may you rest in heaven tell my Johnny I love him when u see him up there