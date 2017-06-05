Job recruitment Tuesday for MV Transportation

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California (AJCC) is hosting a job recruitment this Tuesday for route/paratransit operators for MV Transportation’s Santa Clarita location.

The recruitment will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at AJCC, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Qualified candidates must be 21 years of age or older, have a high school diploma/GED, two years driving experience, Class C driver’s license, pass pre-employment drug screening and be able to read, write and speak English.

Interested applicants should dress professionally to the recruitment and bring copies of their resume; DMV H6 printout with clean record; Social Security card, California ID, California driver’s license or passport; proof of income (EBT card, UI benefits paperwork, etc.); proof of residence (i.e. utility bill); and DD-214 (for veterans).

For more information, call AJCC at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@goodwillsocal.org.