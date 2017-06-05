1 killed, 1 wounded in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER – One man was fatally shot and another man was wounded Sunday night when someone fired into a group of people gathered outside a home in Lancaster, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 7:11 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in the 1100 block of Cambridge Court, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Several people had been congregating outside in front of the location. The suspect arrived and began shooting towards the group of people,” the news release states.

“The first victim, a male Black adult, was struck at least one time in the torso. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, a male Black adult, was shot in the arm. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The deceased victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of kin, but he was in his 30s and from Lancaster, coroner’s officials said.

The suspect ran eastbound on Cambridge Court after the shooting, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

