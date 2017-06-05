LANCASTER – One man was fatally shot and another man was wounded Sunday night when someone fired into a group of people gathered outside a home in Lancaster, authorities said.
The shooting happened around 7:11 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in the 1100 block of Cambridge Court, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Several people had been congregating outside in front of the location. The suspect arrived and began shooting towards the group of people,” the news release states.
“The first victim, a male Black adult, was struck at least one time in the torso. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, a male Black adult, was shot in the arm. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery,” the sheriff’s news release states.
The deceased victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of kin, but he was in his 30s and from Lancaster, coroner’s officials said.
The suspect ran eastbound on Cambridge Court after the shooting, sheriff’s officials said.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
10 comments for "1 killed, 1 wounded in Lancaster shooting"
Eric says
Don’t let these ignorant racists get to you. They have no culture, class nor respect. Their idiotic, generalization of people of color speaks for itself. We see it all the time whenever tragedy strikes in the community, it nust hurts more now that it is close to home. He was a kind and humble guy. Always smiled and had an awesome spirit. I’ve known him for years, and i know that he would just shake his head at these clowns and move on. Let us do the same, and focus on being there for his family. You all are in my prayers, and i pray they bring the suspect to justice soon.
Jay Lynn says
First of all that is my nephew of whom you are speaking on and he has a wife and 3 children and has worked for his company for over 20 years. Secondly, it was a friendly family gathering at my sister’s home whose has 2 master’s degrees and her own private practice and her husband works too. Stop being so evilly racist and making the assumption that all black people are thugs and don’t work. There are people in all races that kill, He was not in a gang. He owned a home with his wife and children. Just because the media only covers negative images doesn’t mean the majority of black people don’t work. Nor are we all into gangs and drugs. Just stop it, you need to stop it. For those who keep up with the negative comments, quit trolling to make negative comments and go live your lives.
Deon Perry says
I had the pleasure of working with your nefew for about three years here in the valley. He’s one of the realist people I’ve ever known. He was dedicated to his family and his work. Please pay no attention to trolls. The people that knew him know better.
Joseph says
I knew the victim. Don’t polticize this. Respect him and help find the murderer.
Kiss says
Omg!! They don’t even have the shooter dumb!! Or a description of him you racist M F-ers !! Geez I!!
Tm says
But yet it’s ok if they kill each other….hmmmm
Krystal says
#blacklivesmatter though? Not in America and not to blacks.
lexi says
heartless. you have no idea if the shooter was black at all. but, your comment is rude and heatless to say the least. a man lost his life. white black Asian or Hispanic…. and be very careful sweet heart, I’ve never seen the rain skip a house. you have loved ones as well. show respect the way you would want in times of tragedy and loss.
Debbie says
Well said.
Tm says
Yea, notice these people are not that dedicated to working, they can’t even protest for free….