Babysitter gets 25-year-to-life term for baby’s death

LANCASTER – A Palmdale woman convicted of second-degree murder for the death of a nearly 5-month-old boy who was left in her care was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in state prison.

Brittany Ann Ingrassi, 31, was also found guilty May 9 of assault on a child causing death, assault on a child becoming comatose and child abuse.

Jurors found true allegations that Ingrassi personally inflicted great bodily injury on the boy and that he was under the age of 5.

Ingrassi’s attorney, Nancy Mazza, contends that the injuries to Aiden Lopez were caused by a French bulldog owned by the baby’s family.

“We firmly believe the injuries came from the dog,” she said after the verdict. “I respect the jury’s verdict, but we will appeal.”

The baby was left under Ingrassi’s care at his Lancaster home the morning of March 22, 2016, prosecutors said.

The boy’s mother returned that evening and was met by Ingrassi outside the home and made aware that the baby was not breathing, according to court testimony.

The mother called 911, and her son — who had suffered skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury — was taken to a local hospital, where he died four days later, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

