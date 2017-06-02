APWA awards scholarships to local students

PALMDALE – The High Desert Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) has awarded 10 scholarships of $1,500 each to local students.

Five recipients were returning college students and five were high school seniors.

This year’s scholarship winners are:

Robert Lorenzo – Pete Knight High School

Aleyssa Rivera – Antelope Valley High School

Melanie Fuentes – University Preparatory

Leah Wilson – Quartz Hill High School

Rachel Utama – Quartz Hill High School

Ariana Hernandez – UC Davis

Ashley Martinez – Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Brett Glidden – Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Anthony Provenza, Jr. – Cal Poly Pomona

Sonny Guzman – Cal State Long Beach

The High Desert Branch of the APWA represents jurisdictions located in the Santa Clarita, Victor, and Antelope Valleys.

Since 2000, the APWA High Desert Chapter has been issuing 10 to 11 scholarships to students pursuing degrees associated Public Works. The scholarships are based on grade point average and financial need.

