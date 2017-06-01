Yellen Park, Dog Park now open

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale on Thursday celebrated the grand opening of Yellen Park, featuring the city’s first dog park, located at 5100 East Avenue S.

Guests in attendance, several of whom brought their dogs with them, heard remarks from Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford, Councilmembers Juan Carrillo and Austin Bishop, Recreation and Culture Director Keri Smith and City Manager Jim Purtee.

Students from Buena Vista and Yellen Schools participated in the inaugural use of the adventure play structure, which features the first kids “zip line” at a Palmdale park.

The dog park is a two-acre dedicated fenced area, separated for large and small dogs, with a double gate for pet security, curved fence lines to encourage safe play, benches, waste and water stations.

“With the dog park, we’re asking residents who will use it to become members of our ‘Park Paw-Troll,’” punned Purtee. “These will be the people who will be out here most often enjoying the park, and have the connections and resources to help create events and activities to make this a vibrant and active dog park.”

Other features at Yellen Park include an open play field area with lighting, walkway with path lighting, exercise equipment for adults and xeriscape landscaping.

Back in 2001, the Yellen family gifted a 25 acre parcel of land to the city of Palmdale for the purpose of constructing a park or public recreation facility named in memory of Samuel Yellen. At the same time they gifted an additional 12 acres adjacent to the city’s parcel to the Palmdale School District, which is now where the Yellen School is located.

“We cannot thank the Yellen family enough for their generosity and commitment to the people of Palmdale,” Smith said.

The park project cost was nearly $4 million, with $2 million provided by State of California Land and Water Conservation Fund grant funds, $500,000 from city drainage fees and $1.5 million in park development fees as a grant match. Approximately 12 of the 25 acres of donated park land have been developed, completing phase 1 of the park.

For more information about Yellen Park, or about being a “Park PawTroller,” call 661-267-5611, or visit the Yellen Dog Park Facebook page here.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

