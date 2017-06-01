Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted for domestic violence, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Julio Garcia

Julio Garcia is a 21-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Garcia is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $50,000 warrant for his arrest.

Garcia is known to frequent the 1000 block of East Avenue R in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Julio Garcia is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.

–

Laura Kelly

Laura Kelly is a 61-year-old female with blue eyes and brown hair. She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds.

Kelly is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a no bail warrant for her arrest.

Kelly is known to frequent the 300 block of East Avenue R in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Laura Kelly is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Miller at 661-272-2477.

–