Local men plead no contest in plot to steal memorabilia from Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES – Two former Dodger Stadium security guards and a third man prosecuted for a plot to steal equipment and memorabilia from secured areas of Dodger Stadium entered no-contest pleas Thursday and were sentenced to community service.

Former guards Juan DeDios Prada, 59, of Palmdale, and Fernando Sierra, 63, of Lancaster, both entered a plea to one count of second-degree commercial burglary.

Co-defendant Jesse Luis Dagnesses, 51, of Huntington Park, pleaded no contest to receiving stolen property exceeding $950 in value, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The three men were immediately sentenced to 120 hours of Caltrans service, ordered to pay $2,500 restitution to the Dodgers and were prohibited from selling any memorabilia during their three-year probationary period, according to Santiago.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Norm Shapiro suspended a 16-month county jail term for each of the men, who won’t have to serve the term unless found to be in violation of probation.

According to the criminal complaint, the trio “conspired to take baseball equipment, uniforms and fan-giveaway bobbleheads from the locked equipment room and other secured areas” within Dodger Stadium in an effort to sell the items for profit.

Numerous Dodgers bats, Major League baseballs and jerseys that had been stolen from the Dodgers’ equipment room were found by Los Angeles police during a search of Dagnesses’ home in February 2016, according to prosecutors.

More than $3,400 worth of equipment was stolen between January 2013 and February 2016, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The case against a fourth man who had been charged along with them was dismissed in January.

Previous related story: Two former Dodger Stadium security guards, third man charged in plot to steal team merchandise

–