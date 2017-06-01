Lancaster man killed in L.A. shooting

LOS ANGELES – Authorities on Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

Lazale Smith, 27, of Lancaster died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The shooting was reported about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, in the area of 104th and Main streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Multiple reports were received about a shooting in the area, and officers arrived and found a male down, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Officer Irma Mota of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.

No detailed information regarding a suspect was immediately available. Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to call 877-LAPD-247.

