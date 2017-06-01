Driver killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A driver was killed Wednesday night after two vehicles collided in a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, on Avenue H at 15th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed the driver of a white 1998 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Avenue H in the number one lane when the driver of a white 2003 Honda Odyssey made a left turn in front of her,” the news release states.

“The two vehicles collided in the intersection, causing the Honda to careen off the north side of Avenue H and come to rest in the desert,” the news release states.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey was pronounced dead at the scene. His name, age and hometown were not immediately.

“It’s a John Doe pending ID and next of kin,” coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter said Thursday morning.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee declined medical attention at the crash scene, but then sought aid at Antelope Valley Hospital on her own, according to the sheriff’s news release.

“Her injuries, if any beyond a complaint of pain to her wrist, are not known at this time,” the news release states.

“Alcohol, drugs, and speed do not appear to be a factor in this collision,” the news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.

–

UPDATE: The Honda Odyssey was traveling north on 15th Street West when its driver made a left turn to go westbound on Avenue H, clarified Sergeant Dave Jennings of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The Honda’s driver made a left turn from a stop sign, Jennings added.