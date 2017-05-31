Palmdale woman convicted of murder in son’s death

LANCASTER – A Palmdale woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder and child abuse stemming from her son’s beating death at the hands of her live-in boyfriend, who was previously found guilty of killing the toddler.

Rosie Lee Wilson’s boyfriend, Brandon Jerel Williams, 27, was convicted last Friday of first-degree murder, torture and assault in the Oct. 5, 2014, death of her son, Anthony.

The toddler was beaten by Williams in July 2014 while Wilson was at a karaoke bar, and she failed to seek medical care or report what had happened, according to Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami.

The toddler was beaten again the following month by Williams in an attack witnessed by Wilson’s 3 1/2-year-old daughter while Wilson was at a karaoke bar again in August 2014, the prosecutor said.

The couple took the boy to the hospital about 12:30 p.m. the following day, and claimed that he had been injured in a fall, the prosecutor said.

A nurse testified that the boy had caked-on make-up and baby powder all over him, with nurses noticing bruising when it was taken off, Hatami said.

Two doctors testified that the boy would have had a good chance of surviving his injuries if he had been taken to the hospital right away, according to the prosecutor.

The toddler remained hospitalized in critical condition for 41 days before he died.

Wilson, now 23, is facing at least 15 years to life in state prison in connection with her son’s death, while Williams is facing 32 years to life in state prison.

The two are due back in a Lancaster courtroom for sentencing July 21.

