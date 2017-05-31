Help Lancaster detectives ID suspected child molestor

LANCASTER – Local authorities have released a composite drawing to help identify the man accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl at a Lancaster park in early April.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at a park on the 300th block of Pondera Street, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“This suspect approached a juvenile female, grabbed her and kissed her numerous times in the face, before the young girl’s mother was able to chase him off,” the news release states.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, about 30 years old, with dark hair, dark eyes and crooked teeth. He is about 6 feet tall, around 240 to 250 pounds, with heavyset thighs.

“While this has been an isolated incident, we ask our residents to take a look at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s composite sketch. If you recognize this man, see anyone who resembles him or have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective John Amis at 661-434-7552 or via email at JEAmis@lasd.org, referencing File #017-06685-1132-134,” the sheriff’s news release states.

–