LANCASTER – Local authorities have released a composite drawing to help identify the man accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl at a Lancaster park in early April.
The incident occurred in the afternoon at a park on the 300th block of Pondera Street, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“This suspect approached a juvenile female, grabbed her and kissed her numerous times in the face, before the young girl’s mother was able to chase him off,” the news release states.
The suspect is described as Hispanic, about 30 years old, with dark hair, dark eyes and crooked teeth. He is about 6 feet tall, around 240 to 250 pounds, with heavyset thighs.
“While this has been an isolated incident, we ask our residents to take a look at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s composite sketch. If you recognize this man, see anyone who resembles him or have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective John Amis at 661-434-7552 or via email at JEAmis@lasd.org, referencing File #017-06685-1132-134,” the sheriff’s news release states.
5 comments for "Help Lancaster detectives ID suspected child molestor"
Turd Ferguson says
How could they possibly accomplish this without LEAPS?How could they possibly accomplish this without LEAPS?Our Sherriffs are amazing.Our Sherriffs are amazing.LEAPS is not amazing.LEAPS is not amazing.LEAPS is a Boondoggle.LEAPS is a Boondoggle.Waste of tax payer dollars.Waste of tax payer dollars.$90,000.00 a year.$90,000.00 a year.For 10 years.For 10 years.That is $10,800,000.00.That is $10,800,000.00.Money that could be used for more Sherriffs.Money that could be used for more Sherriffs.No to LEAPS.No to LEAPS.Yes to Sherriffs.Yes to Sherriffs.More boots on the ground.More boots on the ground.
Just Saying says
Where is the 300th block of Pondera Street? Did they mean El Dorado Park at 5th E and Pondera Street?
Tim Scott says
From 3rd St to 4th St would be “the 300 block.” El Dorado park does run most of the way to 3rd Street, behind the school. I guess you could say that that part of the park is “in the 300 block of Pondera St.” I would be more likely to say that El Dorado Park is on 5th Street, myself.
Get Him says
I do not condone this type of behavior. He would literally get his behind b e a t if this was my child and I was there; but that description though..LMAAAOOO.
“heavyset thighs.” Thicker than a bowl of oatmeal.
Tim Scott says
Safe to say that NO ONE condones this type of behavior.