Driver killed in 14 Freeway crash

ACTON – A driver was killed early Wednesday morning when the van he was driving became stuck on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Acton area and was struck by a big rig.

The victim was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Astro van around 1 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, when the vehicle became disabled in the northbound number four lane south of Escondido Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The van was struck by a 2010 Freightliner tractor/trailer combination driven by a 40-year-old Palmdale man, the CHP reported.

The impact ejected the van driver onto the freeway, where he was possibly struck by another vehicle, according to the CHP.

The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name, age and hometown were not immediately available.

The big rig driver was not hurt.

The crash closed three southbound lanes until just after 7 a.m.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected as factors in the crash.

Because witnesses reported a third vehicle may have been involved, investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or has information about the crash to call the CHP’s Newhall Area office at 661-294-5540.

–