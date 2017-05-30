Rosamond man killed in head-on crash

LANCASTER – One driver was killed and another sustained major injuries in a head-on collision late Friday night near Lancaster, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11:33 p.m. Friday, May 26, on Avenue E west 50th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Tatia Hinton, 50, of Encino was driving a 2009 Mercedes Benz ML350 eastbound on Avenue E at about 40 miles per hour, and a 67-year-old Rosamond man was driving a 2000 Nissan Quest westbound on Avenue E at an unknown speed, the CHP report states.

For reasons still under investigation, Hinton crossed over into the westbound traffic lane and her Mercedes collided head-on with the Nissan Quest, according to the CHP.

The Rosamond man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hinton was rushed to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the CHP report.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Veliz at the Antelope Valley CHP office at 661-948-8541.

