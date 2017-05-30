Palmdale man found guilty in death of woman’s 2-year-old son

LANCASTER – A Palmdale man was convicted Friday of murder, torture and assault charges stemming from the beating death of his then-girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

Jurors deliberated for a total of about 90 minutes on Thursday and Friday morning before convicting Brandon Jerel Williams, 27, in the death of Anthony Lee Wilson.

A separate jury Friday afternoon began deliberating the fate of the toddler’s 23-year-old mother and resumed discussions Tuesday.

Rosie Lee Wilson is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse.

Williams beat the child in June 2014, and Wilson allegedly did not report the injuries, allowing her son to suffer with broken bones and bruises.

Weeks later, Williams again beat the 22-month-old boy, this time putting him in a coma that he did not survive.

Deputy District Attorney Theodore Swanson said the toddler — who lived with his mother and her boyfriend — remained hospitalized in critical condition for 41 days before his Oct. 5, 2014, death.

Wilson and Williams were arrested in August 2014 by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and have remained in jail since then.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced July 21. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

