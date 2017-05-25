Win DryTown season passes in Palmdale’s my-waste™” App Contest

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting residents to participate in the new my-waste™ App Contest to help spread the word about the app and its many helpful uses.

By simply downloading the app and/or sharing the city’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter messages and then posting in the my-waste™ app, residents will be eligible to win two 2017 DryTown Water Park season passes.

The contest is free and open to Palmdale residents.

“Managing household trash, recycling and reporting issues in our community is made easy with the my-waste™ app,” stated Palmdale Management Analyst Mica Schuler.

“The app enables you to get a personalized waste collection; and event schedules provides tools to set customized reminders for things like regular collections, holiday changes and events, notifications for street sweeping, a forum for general questions regarding trash/recycling services, and the ability to report issues such as graffiti vandalism, traffic light malfunctions, park restroom problems, illegal dumping and more directly to city staff,” Schuler continued. “By using the GPS function on their phone, residents can pinpoint the exact locations of issues.”

To enter the contest, residents need to download the my-waste™ app, select the Communications tab, select Contest and post “I have downloaded the app” in the description section for one entry.

“If you already have the app and/or to receive additional entries, you may share any of the city’s my-waste™ posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, which is worth one entry for each share,” Schuler said. “You must also let us know that you’ve shared one of the posts in the Contest section of the app, and include your social media user name.”

To download the free app, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/Businesses/Public-Works/Environmental. The “my-waste™” app is also available via the App Store for iPhone and on Google Play for Androids.

The contest will run through June 25, and winners will be selected randomly on June 26.

For more information, call 661-267-5306.