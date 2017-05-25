Palmdale’s DryTown opens this Saturday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s DryTown Water Park will celebrate its 13th year of operations when it opens this Saturday, May 27, at 11 a.m.

DryTown is located at 3850 East Avenue S in Palmdale. It will be open daily from May 27 through Aug. 6; and from Aug. 12 to Sept. 10, the park will be open weekends.

“The temperature may be rising, but never fear, DryTown is here to keep you cool all summer long,” stated DryTown Water Park Manager Eric Dombrowski. “A DryTown season pass is the best way to experience all the endless summer fun. And if you purchase your season pass between now and opening day, you’ll get a free one-day ticket to bring a friend.”

Season passes and day use tickets are available at www.DryTownWaterPark.com.

Summer 2017 will also feature seven Sundown at DryTown events on June 23 and 30; July 7, 15, 21 and 28; and Aug. 4, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for customers 48” and taller; $10 for customers under 48” tall; and free for ages 2 and under. Season pass holders are admitted free.

Tickets may be purchased at the admission window on the day of each event or online at www.DryTownWaterPark.com.

DryTown is the Antelope Valley’s only water park. It is a six-acre Old West mining town-themed aquatic park, featuring a 925-foot lazy river, a 35-foot waterslide tower with three waterslides and splashdown pool, a four-lane racer slide, and a 6,000 square foot children’s water playground with spray features. It also features Dusty’s Grill hosted by Subway; a General Store with souvenirs and sundries; covered picnic area; and a large grassy area for group outings. Parking is free.

For more information about DryTown, group rates, cabana rentals or private rentals, please visit www.DryTownWaterPark.com or call 661-267-6161.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–