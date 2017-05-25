Palmdale to host Memorial Day Ceremony to honor fallen soldiers

PALMDALE – The Antelope Valley Service Organization Association (AVSOA) will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony this Monday in Palmdale.

It starts at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, located at 2200 East Avenue S in Palmdale. This Memorial Day Ceremony is free and open to the public.

Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford will offer welcoming remarks and introduce the dignitaries.

Major Conrad Hernandez, Commander of Highland High Schools Air Force JROTC, will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

Local organizations participating in the Memorial Day event include Highland High School Air Force JROTC, Sons of the American Legion Post 311, American Legion Post 348, Elks Lodge 2027, VFW Post 3552, 348 Auxiliary and an Honor Guard.

The ceremony will include the raising of the colors and Pledge of Allegiance, invocation and benediction by John Clarke, National Anthem, Table of Honor Ceremony, laying of wreaths and a salute to veterans. The ceremony will conclude with taps.

Immediately following the ceremony will be an observance held at the old Palmdale Cemetery, located at 20th Street East.

The AVSOA comprises more than 30 area service clubs and encourages the community to participate in their events. Each year, the AVSOA implements services for Memorial Day, Flag Day POW-MIA Day and Veterans Day.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–

