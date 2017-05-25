Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Enrique Perez

Enrique Perez is a 31-year-old male with red hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Perez is on parole for criminal street gang activity.

His criminal history includes conspiracy to commit a crime, criminal street gang activity, and attempted murder.

Perez is a Mid Town Criminals gang member who goes by the moniker “Temper.”

Perez failed to report to his parole agent as instructed and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Enrique Perez is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

Darcel Jackson

Darcel Jackson is a 26-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Jackson is on parole for burglary.

His criminal history includes burglary, narcotics-related offences and disorderly conduct.

Jackson failed to report to his parole agent as instructed and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Darcel Jackson is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–