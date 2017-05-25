Last chance to enter Palmdale’s Flag Day essay contest

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale is still accepting submissions for its inaugural Flag Day essay contest being held in conjunction with the Flag Day Ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, June 14, at Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42, located at 2001 East Avenue P.

The essay contest theme is “What the Flag Means to Me.” It is free to enter and open to all ages.

Essays must be no longer than 500 words; only one entry per person. Entries must be submitted online between May 1 and May 29 at www.cityofpalmdale.org/engaged.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: elementary school, intermediate school, high school and adult.

Winners will be recognized at the Flag Day Ceremony on June 14.

“Our flag has significant meaning in many different ways to many different people,” stated Palmdale’s Community Programs Coordinator Trish Jones. “What does it mean to you? Write down your thoughts and send them to us. You may be one of our contest winners!”

For more information, contact Trish Jones at 661/267-5473.

Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.)

