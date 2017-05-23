Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for an attempt robbery and suspect wanted for burglary, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Thomas Ballard

Thomas Ballard is a 56-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds.

Ballard is wanted for an attempted robbery.

There is a no bail warrant for his arrest.

Ballard is known to frequent the 1200 block of Meadowview Lane in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Thomas Ballard is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Valadez at 661-272-2475.

–

Malachi Washington

Malachi Washington is a 19-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Washington is wanted for burglary.

There is a no bail warrant for his arrest.

Washington is known to frequent the Antelope Valley area.

Anyone with information on the location of Malachi Washington is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Day at 661-272-2610.