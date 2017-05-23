Court puts Palmdale Inn into receivership, Palmdale obtains dismissal of some federal court claims

PALMDALE – The Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday ordered the appointment of a receiver to correct the hundreds of code violations existing at the Palmdale Inn, (Palmdale Lodging, LLC), located at 217 E. Palmdale Blvd.

The receiver will step in as the property owner with full control of the property, and the receiver will hire contractors to bring the building up to code, city officials announced in a news release. [View the court document here.]

“We are pleased with the court’s decisions in these matters,” stated Palmdale City Attorney Matthew Ditzhazy. “We are confident that the receiver will promptly bring this property up to the community’s standards so that it may once again provide safe lodging to those visiting Palmdale.”

On Dec. 13, 2016, the Palmdale Inn was issued a notice to vacate by the city after it amassed more than 400 violations of city and state building and safety codes. The court order validated the city’s enforcement actions and noted that the defendant failed to take necessary steps to correct the violations.

The court order described the property as “substandard, constitutes a public nuisance and is being maintained in a manner that violates state and local laws… the building violations are so extensive and of such a nature that the health and safety of residents, neighbors and the public is substantially endangered…creates an immediate danger and risk of irreparable harm to occupants, residents, employees, nearby school children, the local community and public.”

In addition to the building code violations identified by city building officials, the Sheriff’s Department had responded to at least 50 instances of unlawful drug activity and made dozens of drug-related arrests for the unlawful storage, keeping, selling, and use of methamphetamine, morphine, cocaine and marijuana, among a multitude of other crimes since 2013.

The complaint by the city also noted the increased danger to the neighborhood caused by the presence of illicit drug users and dealers, in addition to the numerous other public nuisance conditions related to the use and sale of illegal drugs, such as increased crime, including attempted murder, assault, domestic violence, robbery, vandalism, and theft.

In 2016 alone, there were more thsn 400 hundred calls to the Sheriff’s Department from incidents stemming from the Palmdale Inn.

“Valuable police resources were drained by this property due to the constant police attention it required,” Ditzhazy said. “The surrounding neighborhood, as well as the greater community, were negatively impacted by the Palmdale Inn. That is no longer the case. This action will not only make this property safer for those customers who stay in the hotel, but it also removes a magnet for drug use and criminal activity in our city.”

In a related story, United States District Court Judge, the Honorable Michael W. Fitzgerald, dismissed Palmdale Inn owner William Herrera’s requests for injunctive and declaratory relief in a related civil rights case against the city. The court also stayed any claims for alleged damages until after the conclusion of the State Court action and any appeal thereof. [View the court document here.]

“These two court victories will really accelerate the rehabilitation of this property,” Ditzhazy said. “The city is looking forward to having this property placed back into service.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

