PALMDALE – A teen driver died Saturday morning after his vehicle swerved into the opposing lane and collided with another vehicle, authorities said.
Anthony Saavedra, 19, of Palmdale was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred at 5:46 a.m. Saturday, May 20, on Sierra Highway just south of Avenue O in Palmdale, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.
The teen was driving a 1998 Honda Accord northbound on Sierra Highway when he collided with a 2008 Toyota Yaris that was traveling southbound on Sierra Highway, according to Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Detective Boritz.
“Witnesses claim that the Honda Accord swerved in front of the Toyota Yaris,” Boritz said. “We’re still investigating how this occurred.”
The Toyota’s driver, a 49-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
“At this point we have no information on [whether] drugs and alcohol were a factor,” Boritz said.
Anyone who witnessed this collision is encouraged to contact Palmdale Sheriff’s Station traffic detectives at 661-272-2400.
UPDATE: The Toyota’s driver is listed in critical condition, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
UPDATE: An online fundraiser has been established to benefit Anthony Saavedra’s newborn daughter, who was born just a day after the fatal collision. To donate to this effort, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/3tae1pc
5 comments for "Teen killed in head-on crash in Palmdale"
Just saying """ says
Look how stupid you guys sound arguing over something besides the fact that 2 families are devastated over this outcome …..my heart feels for there loved ones..
Delia Grosso says
So sorry for your loss…
Miss P Dale says
Reread the story fool… the go find me is for the deceased drivers ABOUT TO BE NEWBORN DAUGHTER! Dang I hate when people don’t read stuff and comment stupid stuff!
Palmdale Fools says
the GoFundMe page be set up for the innocent driver not the guy. That is dead
John says
Keeping it Classy in the AV. It’s not like a man is dead, and a newborn child is without a father or anything.