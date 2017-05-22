Teen killed in head-on crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A teen driver died Saturday morning after his vehicle swerved into the opposing lane and collided with another vehicle, authorities said.

Anthony Saavedra, 19, of Palmdale was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred at 5:46 a.m. Saturday, May 20, on Sierra Highway just south of Avenue O in Palmdale, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

The teen was driving a 1998 Honda Accord northbound on Sierra Highway when he collided with a 2008 Toyota Yaris that was traveling southbound on Sierra Highway, according to Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Detective Boritz.

“Witnesses claim that the Honda Accord swerved in front of the Toyota Yaris,” Boritz said. “We’re still investigating how this occurred.”

The Toyota’s driver, a 49-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“At this point we have no information on [whether] drugs and alcohol were a factor,” Boritz said.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is encouraged to contact Palmdale Sheriff’s Station traffic detectives at 661-272-2400.

UPDATE: The Toyota’s driver is listed in critical condition, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

UPDATE: An online fundraiser has been established to benefit Anthony Saavedra’s newborn daughter, who was born just a day after the fatal collision. To donate to this effort, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/3tae1pc