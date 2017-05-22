Man convicted of first-degree murder in bow-and-arrow killing

LANCASTER – A 26-year-old Lancaster resident, who used a hunting bow and arrow to kill a man who tried to break up an argument between the killer and his girlfriend, was convicted Monday of first-degree murder.

Garrett Taylor Adams is set to be sentenced Friday for the Aug. 23, 2014, murder of 27-year-old Charles Briggs, also of Lancaster.

Adams was arguing with his girlfriend at a residence in the 43000 block of 27th Street West when his twin brother and Briggs arrived about 3:30 a.m. and tried to intervene, according to police.

The dispute spilled outside onto the sidewalk, where Adams armed himself with a hunting bow and arrow and shot Briggs once in the upper body, sheriff’s officials said shortly after the attack.

