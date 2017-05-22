The Antelope Valley Times

Man convicted of first-degree murder in bow-and-arrow killing

Garrett Taylor Adams, Charles Briggs

LANCASTER – A 26-year-old Lancaster resident, who used a hunting bow and arrow to kill a man who tried to break up an argument between the killer and his girlfriend, was convicted Monday of first-degree murder.

Garrett Taylor Adams is set to be sentenced Friday for the Aug. 23, 2014, murder of 27-year-old Charles Briggs, also of Lancaster.

Adams was arguing with his girlfriend at a residence in the 43000 block of 27th Street West when his twin brother and Briggs arrived about 3:30 a.m. and tried to intervene, according to police.

The dispute spilled outside onto the sidewalk, where Adams armed himself with a hunting bow and arrow and shot Briggs once in the upper body, sheriff’s officials said shortly after the attack.

  1. Your story is incomplete and inaccurate. The jury found my client guilty on one theory of murder, not guilty on another, and not guilty on all other counts including all the counts alleging domestic violence.

    The case and the fight for justice are not over.

    Steve Meister
    Defense Attorney for Garrett Adams

    • It takes more than a heated moment to grab a bow, notch the arrow, aim and fire, at a ‘friend of the family’ no less.
      Hopefully your client gets some anger management training while in the clink.

    • how do you sleep at night whilst defending a cold-blooded murderer? be glad that this is his only karma thus far

