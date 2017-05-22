Legacy Commons’ annual fitness walk this Thursday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will host its annual fitness walk and continental breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m. this Thursday, May 25, at Legacy Commons, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9 in Palmdale.

The event will begin with a stretching warm up, followed by a walk from Legacy Commons, around Poncitlán Square, and back.

Participants will receive a T-shirt and enjoy a light breakfast on the patio following the walk. There will also be the opportunity to participate in various lawn games on the Legacy Commons grounds including bocce and horseshoes.

“You don’t have to go fast, you just have to go. Studies have shown that even a 10 minute walk immediately improves brain chemistry to increase happiness,” stated Recreation Coordinator Laura Rice. “Registration in advance is encouraged in order to get a shirt although walk-ins are welcome.”

Legacy Commons provides adults age 55+ the opportunity to remain young-at-heart with a wide range of drop-in activities in a modern, contemporary center. Adjacent Legacy Park features walking paths and picnic tables, bocce ball courts, horseshoe pits and a croquet lawn. Visitors are invited to pick up a detailed schedule of activities. No membership required.

Legacy Commons is located at 930 East Avenue Q-9, and is open Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information call Legacy Commons at 661-267-5904.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–