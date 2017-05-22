Authorities: Men tried to kidnap girl from Lancaster, public’s help sought

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find two men who tried to kidnap a 14-year-old girl in the east Lancaster area earlier this month.

The crime occurred about 5:30 p.m. May 8 at the corner of 27th Street East and Avenue J, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The would-be kidnappers were in a late 1990s- to early 2000s black Honda four-door sedan with tinted windows. The first digit of the license plate was “5.”

“The victim stated that the driver had a heavy Hispanic accent,” the sheriff’s news release states. “The victim has also observed [the passenger] at the Tierra Bonita Park on one occasion, three weeks prior to this incident.”

The driver was described as Hispanic, 30-35 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds, with a bald head and a silver stud earring in his left ear.

The passenger was also described as Hispanic and about 30-35, with brown spiked hair, and he also had a silver stud earring in his left ear.

“We ask that if you see or know of anyone matching this description, please take photographs,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

“While this has been an isolated incident, we do ask (parents) to use caution, especially if you live in the area,” the news release states. “As always, this is a great time to remind your children about stranger danger and encourage them to walk home from school in groups of friends.”

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives at 661-948-8466 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS. View the sheriff’s Special Bulletin here.

