Teen struck, killed by car in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 15-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle whose driver had swerved to avoid crashing into a pair of stopped vehicles in Lancaster, authorities said.
The two vehicles the driver swerved to avoid were stopped to allow the rest of the boy’s family to cross the street, said Lt. Dan Nagelmann of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The crash happened at 10 p.m. Thursday, May 18, on Avenue L just west of 32nd Street West, Nagelmann said.
The family was crossing outside a crosswalk and the boy had gone ahead while the rest of his family members waited on a median to cross Avenue L, Nagelmann said.
The boy was standing near a fence when he was struck, and the driver suffered moderate injuries when the vehicle rolled a few times, according to Nagelmann. The boy and the driver, a man in his 30s, were taken to hospitals, where the boy was pronounced dead, Nagelmann said.
The deceased was identified as 15-year-old Adrian Smith of Lancaster, coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter said Friday morning.
UPDATE: The driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Read it below:
“Traffic investigators from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station are investigating the circumstances of a vehicle vs. pedestrian, fatal traffic collision which occurred on Avenue L west of 32nd Street West in the city of Lancaster.
Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed the driver of a 2006 Toyota Camry was travelling eastbound on Avenue L at an unknown speed approaching the intersection of 32nd Street West. A male juvenile pedestrian along with two other family members were crossing Avenue L southbound and the male juvenile was struck by the vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Preliminary information indicates the driver of the Toyota Camry may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. He sustained significant injuries as a result of his vehicle rolling over.
Lancaster Station investigators are asking that if anyone has information regarding this collision, to please contact the Lancaster Station traffic investigators. Investigators are particularly interested in contacting any motorists who may have stopped for the pedestrians prior to the collision.”
4 comments for "Teen struck, killed by car in Lancaster"
ron says
You dumyy he wasn’t Jay walking. Which hole you come out of
TSparky says
“The family was crossing outside a crosswalk”. Also know as Jaywalking.
Tim Scott says
If you are crossing at an intersection where no crosswalk is provided you aren’t jaywalking.
YaNo says
STOP Jay walking!