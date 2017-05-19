Teen struck, killed by car in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 15-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle whose driver had swerved to avoid crashing into a pair of stopped vehicles in Lancaster, authorities said.

The two vehicles the driver swerved to avoid were stopped to allow the rest of the boy’s family to cross the street, said Lt. Dan Nagelmann of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The crash happened at 10 p.m. Thursday, May 18, on Avenue L just west of 32nd Street West, Nagelmann said.

The family was crossing outside a crosswalk and the boy had gone ahead while the rest of his family members waited on a median to cross Avenue L, Nagelmann said.

The boy was standing near a fence when he was struck, and the driver suffered moderate injuries when the vehicle rolled a few times, according to Nagelmann. The boy and the driver, a man in his 30s, were taken to hospitals, where the boy was pronounced dead, Nagelmann said.

The deceased was identified as 15-year-old Adrian Smith of Lancaster, coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter said Friday morning.

UPDATE: The driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Read it below: