Bike and Pedestrian Safety operation planned for Palmdale this Monday

PALMDALE – Extra officers will be on duty in Palmdale this Monday issuing citations to drivers, bike riders and pedestrians who violate traffic laws, authorities announced.

The “Bike & Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operation” is part of an overall effort to lower deaths and injuries, according to a news release by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The operation will be conducted from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 22, in Palmdale in areas where bike and pedestrian traffic collisions have occurred over the past three years, authorities said.

“Officers will be looking for violations made by drivers, bike riders and pedestrians alike that can lead to life changing injuries. Special attention will be directed toward drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks or any other dangerous violation,” the news release states.

“Additionally, enforcement will be taken for observed violations when pedestrians cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way… Pedestrians should cross the street only in marked crosswalks or at corners,” the news release states.

“Bike riders will be stopped and citations issued when they fail to follow the same traffic laws that apply to motorists. All riders are reminded to always wear a helmet – those under 18 years of age must wear helmets by law,” the news release states.

Funding for Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Bike and Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–