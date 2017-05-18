Residents encouraged to weigh in on Measure M

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is encouraging area residents to weigh in on the guidelines under development by Los Angeles County Metro for Measure M.

Local residents are urged to submit their comments at http://theplan.metro.net by May 26.

On March 23, 2017, the Metro Board approved the release of the Draft Measure M Guidelines for public comment. As part of the public review, the newly formed Policy Advisory Council (PAC) – representing transportation consumers, providers and jurisdictions – will comment and advise the Metro Board on the draft guidelines. The PAC membership and representation information was also provided to the Metro Board in March.

All comments on the Measure M Draft Guidelines should be submitted to theplan@metro.net by May 26. Revised guidelines will be presented to the Metro Board for adoption at the June 2017 Board Meeting.

About Measure M

In November of 2016, voters passed Measure M, a ½ cent sales tax to improve transportation infrastructure countywide. Metro is administering the program to ensure funds go to transportation projects and programs throughout the county.

For more information, visit http://theplan.metro.net. A link is also available at the City of Palmdale’s website at www.cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

