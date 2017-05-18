SANTA CLARITA – Authorities have identified a motorist who was killed Wednesday on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita when a wheel came off another vehicle and slammed into his car.
The fatality occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, on the southbound side of the freeway near Placerita Canyon Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Paul Begay, 59, of Lancaster died at the scene, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.
According to the CHP, the wheel came off a northbound white Cadillac and struck Begay’s Hyundai Sonata. He was the Hyundai’s sole occupant, the CHP reported.
“The tire struck the front windshield and struck the driver, causing fatal injuries,” a CHP statement said.
The carpool lane and three left main lanes on the southbound side of the freeway were closed and a SigAlert was issued. All northbound lanes were also closed for a short time as officers searched the roadway.
All lanes were reopened by 5 p.m., May 17, according to the CHP.
–
UPDATE: An gofundme account has been established to help cover Begay’s funeral service and expenses. To donate to this effort, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-paul-begay
5 comments for "Lancaster man killed in 14 Fwy crash"
Michael a otnisky says
So sorry..
maria says
A few years ago i was on the same freeway by santa Clarita when my left front tire came off and hit another car. Thank God the other driver didnt get hurt. In my case it was the mechanic’s fault but it is our responsibility as drivers to check our cars. This tragedy could’ve been preventable.
Gaby says
:( That could have been my Dad. May God give his family strength. :'( So sorry for your loss.
crystal says
condolences to the family. this almost happened to my son and I while commuting to santa clarita on sierra hwy. one of the wheels came off an 18 wheeler and a huge tire came barreling towards us. I swerved out of the way, thank god, but the grade of the hill we were going up kept the momentum of that tire going for a while. god bless.
Lancaster resident says
God has called you home R.I.P . May your family feel the arms of the Lord around them in this time of need and let them feel your presence and love .