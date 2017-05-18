Job recruitment in Palmdale for Right Way Driving School

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California (AJCC) is hosting a job recruitment for Class C driving instructors for Right Way Driving School’s Palmdale location.

Recruitment will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at AJCC (formerly the South Valley WorkSource Center), located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Interested applicants should dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes. Applicants should also bring their Social Security card, California ID, California driver’s license or passport, proof of income (EBT card, UI benefits paperwork, etc.), proof of residence (i.e. utility bill), DMV driving record printout, and DD-214 (for veterans).

Experience is not necessary and training will be provided.

Qualified candidates for the Class C driving instruction position must:

Be 25 years of age or older.

Have a high school diploma/GED.

Have a current California driver’s license, clean driving record and clean background check.

Have good communications skills and be able to speak, read, write and understand English.

Be patient.

Be available on evenings, weekends and holidays.

For more information on the job recruitment, call AJCC at 661-265-7421.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–