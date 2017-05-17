Red Cross partnering with local groups to install smoke alarms in underserved AV neighborhoods

LANCASTER — The American Red Cross on Saturday will partner with the Antelope Valley Chapter of HOPE Worldwide, the AV Reach Fellowship, and Farmers Insurance to help install smoke alarms in homes located in underserved Antelope Valley neighborhoods.

“This is a great opportunity for residents; we are installing a $35 value smoke alarm into their homes completely free of charge,” stated Taylor Vaughan of the American Red Cross. “These are life saving devices that reduce the risk of death or injury from a home fire by nearly 50 percent.”

Those interested in volunteering at this event may register online at https://tinyurl.com/LancasterHFC or call the Red Cross Hotline at 818-444-3091.

The groups will join together on Saturday, May 20, at Mariposa Park, located at 45755 Fig Avenue in Lancaster. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., followed by volunteer training from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Volunteers will be trained to speak to residents about the importance of smoke alarms and how they save lives; to inform residents about the free program; and to help residents develop a fire escape plan and complete a fire safety checklist.

Qualified volunteers will install smoke alarms, teach residents how to regularly test and maintain them, and teach residents how to properly install batteries.

Installations of smoke detectors will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the end of the work period, the volunteers will return to the park to tally up the work performed and identify any uncompleted work to be done at a later date.

