Palmdale’s “Season of Service’ wraps this Saturday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host its eighth and final “Season of Service” event for 2017 this Saturday.

“Stamp Out Hunger Part 2” will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), located at 1002 East Avenue Q-12 in Palmdale.

Volunteers are needed to help sort out food donations from last week’s National Association of Letter Carriers 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Registration will take place 30 minutes prior to the event. An adult must accompany volunteers under the age of 16.

All participants must complete a release of liability available at event registration. Release forms are also available at: www.cityofpalmdale.org/engaged.

Closed-toe, rubber soled shoes and weather appropriate clothing are recommended, as some of the work will take place outside. Water will be provided.

Verification of service hours available.

For more information, contact SAVES at 661-267-5138 or email engage@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–