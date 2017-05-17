Cole Swindell, Cameo added to AV Fair concert series

LANCASTER – Country music and R&B/Funk concerts have been added to the A.V. Fair/Palmdale Auto Mall Concert Series for the 79th annual Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival, officials announced Wednesday.

Themed “Cele-grape-tion!”, the Fair will take place Aug. 18-27 at the AV Fairgrounds, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster.

Cameo and special guest The S.O.S Band will open the Fair on Aug. 18.

Country music star Cole Swindell with special guests Williams & Ree, the self proclaimed “Indian and the White Guy” music and comedy team, will perform on Aug. 21.

Tickets for Cameo/The S.O.S. Band and Cole Swindell/ Williams & Ree will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 1, online at www.avfair.com. Customers purchasing tickets online can choose their own seats and print their tickets at home.

Prices range from $20 for standing room only to $80 for “Gold Circle” seating.

Grandstand seating is free with the purchase of general admission tickets to the Fair. Grandstand seating is available on a first come, first seated basis.

More on the performers

Cameo is a 70s funk band who made music history with hits like Grammy nominated “Word Up”, “Shake Your Pants”, and “Flirt”. They’ve sold close to 10 million albums and have been an influence to artists today like Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, and Will Smith. Cameo today includes members Larry Blackmon, Tomi Jenkins, Charlie Singleton, and Aaron Mills. Other hits from the band include “Keep It Hot”, “Heaven Only Knows”, and “Attack Me with Your Love.”

The S.O.S. Band is an R&B group from the 70s and 80s. Their first hit “Take Your Time (Do It Right),” went platinum and was number one on the R&B Billboard charts for five weeks in the spring of 1980. From there, the hits kept coming with songs like, “High Hopes,” “Just Be Good to Me,” “Tell Me If You Still Care,” “Just the Way You Like It,” and “The Finest.” The band continued to make music up until the 90s, appearing on comedian Sinbad’s HBO concert specials and Rhino’s various artists set United We Funk.

Cole Swindell is a platinum-selling recording artist who has been featured on Billboard’s Top New Country Artists and nominated for the 2016 CMA New Artist of the Year Award. His hits include “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight”, “Middle of a Memory”, and “Chillin’ It”. Swindell was awarded the CMA “Triple Play Award” for his three No.1 songs — “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey”, “Let Me See Ya Girl”, and “You Should Be Here”. Swindell was also recognized as NSAI Songwriter/Artist of the Year, ACM New Artist of the Year, and Music Row’s Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year.

Williams and Ree, aka The Indian and the White Guy, are a music and comedy team out of the Dakotas. The message they bring is one of love and harmony, with an underlying note of deceit and debauchery. Their overall theme is ” We Are All The Same”.

For information on all A.V. Fair & Alfalfa Festival events, visit avfair.com.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair Association.]

