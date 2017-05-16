Palmdale Playhouse hosts “The Odd Couple” this weekend

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Playhouse and the Palmdale Repertory Theatre will present “The Odd Couple” this weekend.

The showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street East in Palmdale.

“What do you get when you put an opera-loving neat freak and a beer-guzzling slob in a New York apartment?” asked Palmdale’s Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “What looks like a reality show premise today is classic comic gold, as the Playhouse audience will be reintroduced to Felix and Oscar of stage, screen and television fame.”

“The Odd Couple” is presented through Special Arrangements with Samuel French, Inc.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for students, seniors and military, and $12 for ages 12 and under.

“Our recent shows at the Playhouse have sold out,” Pagliaro said. “Don’t be left out. Get your tickets early and join us for this not-to-be-missed comedy classic.”

Tickets for “The Odd Couple” and all Palmdale Playhouse events may be purchased online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/playhouse or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show, located at 38334 10th Street East.

For more information, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

