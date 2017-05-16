Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Julian Watts

Julian Watts is a male with with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Watts is on parole for robbery and burglary.

His criminal history includes assault with a firearm on a person, possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, vehicle theft, burglary, DUI, and theft.

Watts failed to report to his agent as instructed, he should be considered armed and dangerous, and he is believed to be somewhere in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Julian Watts is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

Dwayne Medley

Dwayne Medley is a 28-year-old black male with with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Medley is on parole for burglary and petty theft with priors.

His criminal history includes theft, burglary, petty theft with priors, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Medley failed to report to his parole agent as instructed and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Dwayne Medley is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

