Medical Exploring Post graduates 31 local students

LANCASTER – Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley is inspiring the next generation of local healthcare workers through its Medical Exploring Post, a program that provides local students with practical knowledge in the medical field through a variety of activities.

The inaugural program recently yielded 31 graduates from the Antelope Valley Union High School District (AVUHSD), the company announced in a news release.

“Kaiser Permanente is proud to be a host for the Medical Exploring Program,” stated Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Community Benefit Manager Amy Wiese. “With this program, we want to inspire the next generation of medical professionals who will serve the communities they grew up in.”

Kaiser’s local physicians and employees volunteered their time to provide real-world career experiences for the Explorers — young men and women who are at least 14 years old and have completed 8th grade, but are not yet 21 years old.

As a youth-led program, students organized monthly meetings, including hands-on learning presentations, a tour of the Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Medical Offices, community service projects, and a final educational field trip to the California Science Center.

During the graduation ceremony last week, local Kaiser Permanente, AVUHSD, and community leaders were in attendance to extend their congratulations. The graduates shared their experiences and showed a special video presentation.

Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley is currently accepting applications for its next Medical Exploring Post, which will be held during the 2017-2018 school year. Applications can be downloaded at kp.org/antelopevalley.

The Medical Exploring Post 661 is one of Kaiser’s many local youth workforce development programs, which include Hippocrates Circle for middle school students and a Volunteer Program for high school students and beyond.

[Information via news release from Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley.]

–

