LANCASTER – A DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint in Lancaster this past weekend netted several arrests, including one for driving under the influence of alcohol and one for driving under the influence of drugs, authorities said.
The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, to 2 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at 3rd Street East and Avenue I in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
The results from that checkpoint are as follows:
- 511 vehicles were screened.
- One DUI-alcohol suspect was arrested.
- One DUI-drug impaired suspect arrested.
- No one was arrested for illegal drugs (possession/transportation/sales).
- No one was arrested on other criminal charges.
- 10 drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.
- 17 citations were issued.
The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
2 comments for "Lancaster DUI checkpoint results"
Michael says
… denote, militarization of our community police now complete, in tandem with Soviet style checkpoint proliferation, under the guise of “public safety.” The East Germany of the 21st Century, ever so slowly does America evolve, to become the very thing it once detested –
Dr. Robert says
and, how many of our soldiers, sons and fathers spilled blood, fighting the very thing our militarized community police are woefully unable to intellectualize?