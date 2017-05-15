Lancaster DUI checkpoint results

LANCASTER – A DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint in Lancaster this past weekend netted several arrests, including one for driving under the influence of alcohol and one for driving under the influence of drugs, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, to 2 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at 3rd Street East and Avenue I in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The results from that checkpoint are as follows:

511 vehicles were screened.

One DUI-alcohol suspect was arrested.

One DUI-drug impaired suspect arrested.

No one was arrested for illegal drugs (possession/transportation/sales).

No one was arrested on other criminal charges.

10 drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.

17 citations were issued.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–