Attorney announces candidacy for Congress

PALMDALE – Attorney Bryan Caforio on Saturday announced his candidacy for Congress in the 25th District, seeking a rematch against Rep. Steve Knight in November 2018.

“I am running for Congress to give the people in this district a voice, to harness the unprecedented level of energy we have been witnessing, and to move this community in a direction that aligns with our values — not Donald Trump’s values,” Caforio said at Laborers’ Local 300 headquarters in Palmdale.

“Unlike what we’re seeing coming out of Washington, I will stand up for hard-working, middle-class families who deserve good-paying jobs, affordable health care, quality schools, and clean air and water.”

Knight, R-Palmdale, defeated Caforio, a Democrat, 53.1 percent-46.9 percent in November in the district that includes Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Simi Valley.

“The Knight campaign would be happy to see Mr. Caforio on the ballot again in 2018,” Knight’s campaign consultant Matt Rexroad told City News Service.

“Congressman Knight has a lifetime commitment to this community that no amount of money from (House Minority Leader) Nancy Pelosi and special interests can buy. Congressman Knight will continue to work for the people of this community each and every day.”

Two other Democrats announced their candidacies earlier, Katie Hill, the executive director and deputy CEO of the homeless services nonprofit organization PATH, and Jess Phoenix, a geologist.

“Congressman Knight has never been more vulnerable after championing a disastrous repeal and rip-off bill that would harm so many hardworking families in his district,” said Tyler Law, the national press secretary for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the official campaign arm of the Democrats in the House of Representatives.

“It’s no surprise that the grassroots backlash to Steve Knight is growing stronger by the day and it’s encouraging that Democrats like Bryan Caforio are ready to hold him accountable.”

Knight joined with 216 of his fellow Republicans on May 4 in voting in favor of the American Health Care Act, which repeals and replaces former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Knight is a co-sponsor of the Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act which would prohibit insurance companies from denying coverage to individuals based on a pre-existing medical condition in the event that portions of “Obamacare” dealing with pre-existing conditions are repealed.

“We need health care policy that provides individuals and families with access to quality and affordable health insurance, and an essential part of that is maintaining protections for people with pre-existing conditions,” Knight said in February when the bill was introduced.

“The topic of pre-existing conditions comes up often in our tele-town halls, surveys, and meetings with members of the community and I’ve heard the concerns loud and clear,” he said. “We must repair our health care system to make it work for all Americans, but that does not mean getting rid of recent changes to health care policy that are in now in place and working. The Pre-Existing Conditions Protection Act will make that guarantee for one of those critical changes.”

