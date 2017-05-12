Park Watch meeting coming to Domenic Massari Park May 16

PALMDALE – The city Of Palmdale’s crime prevention staff and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies will host a Park Watch meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m., at the basketball courts at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East in Palmdale.

Similar to Neighborhood Watch, the goal of Park Watch is to prevent crime and vandalism through community involvement. Attendees will receive updates and have the opportunity to discuss issues or concerns.

“The battle against crime will not be won by one person or agency alone,” stated Palmdale’s Crime Prevention Officer Kery German. “It takes all of us together to protect our beautiful park. By becoming involved through Park Watch, you will help make the difference.”

“Come out and meet your crime prevention specialist, community deputy, public security officer and your neighbors who love Massari park like you do,” stated Palmdale’s Crime Prevention Specialist Ruth Oschmann.

“If you are unable to attend the meeting we ask that you still participate in Park Watch by simply reporting suspicious or illegal activity to the Sheriff’s Department, and vandalism, maintenance or other issues by calling the City of Palmdale’s 94-PRIDE hotline,” Oschmann added.

For more information, call 661-267-5170.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

