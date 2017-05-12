Authorities investigating large fight at Pete Knight High School

PALMDALE – Lancaster Sheriff’s Station school resource deputies are investigating a large fight that around occurred around 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Pete Knight High School in Palmdale.

The fight occurred at the end of the school day, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The fight occurred in front of the school… [It] involved approximately 15 people with an additional large group of bystanders becoming involved verbally,” the news release states.

School security personnel helped separate the initial parties and there were injuries, but most were minor, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said the fight stemmed from a student-on-student incident that occurred on Friday, May 5.

“The investigation is on-going and the school administration, school resource deputy, and detectives are attempting to identify all parties involved through school surveillance and witnesses,” the news release states.

“We want to assure all parents and school members in our community that the safety of our students is at the top of our list. The school administration along with Lancaster Sheriff Deputy personnel will continue to work hard to ensure the safe and secure learning environment at our high schools,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this fight is encouraged to contact Detective Parisi at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-940-3817.

–