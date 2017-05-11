Palmdale mayor addresses District Attorney investigation

PALMDALE – No criminal charges have been filed against Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford, the mayor is cooperating with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, and the mayor is confident that he will be cleared of all accusations when the inquiry is concluded. This according to a statement released Thursday by Ledford’s attorney, Anthony J. Falangetti.
Read the full statement below or view it here:
“Based on recent activity by investigators of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, it appears that they are conducting an investigation that in some way involves Mayor James Ledford. To our knowledge at this time, no criminal charges have been filed. Mayor Ledford has always been transparent and cooperative regarding any inquiries into his employment or his position as Mayor. He has cooperated with the District Attorney’s Office and he will continue to cooperate with the review of any documents or materials they seek.
Mayor Ledford is innocent of any alleged misconduct or criminal charges. We are confident that when the District Attorney’s inquiry is concluded, he will be cleared of all accusations.
The Mayor has faithfully served his community for over 30 years. Under his leadership, Palmdale continues to grow and flourish. With the aerospace industry as the foundation of economic growth and job creation, the city attracts businesses of all types to support a growing middle class population. By every statistically measure, Palmdale excels under the Mayor’s leadership. This has been reaffirmed time and time again by the voters’ overwhelming support for the Mayor in the polling booth for 13 terms.
The presumption of innocence is the hallmark of the American justice system. We hope that public and the press will honor this sacred and fundamental principle. We request you responsibly reserve judgment until the investigation is completed and any court proceedings are concluded.”
The statement comes a week after investigators with the District Attorney’s Office searched Ledford’s City Hall office and his home.
The nature of the investigation remains a mystery. However, Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris, an attorney who represented a Palmdale man who sued the city over election districting in 2013, told CBS2 that he thinks a deposition given by Ledford in that case might explain the DA’s investigation.
“He testified that he was getting $60,000 a year, that he was supposedly working by the hour, but he did no work for it. That is a gift,” Parris alleged to CBS2 last week.
Palmdale City Councilman Austin Bishop has called on Ledford to take a voluntary leave of absence pending the completion of the investigation.
“While we still don’t know a lot and we want to ensure an open and fair process for anyone under investigation, as public officials we hold ourselves to a higher standard,” Bishop said last week.
Ledford, 63, was elected to his 13th two-year term as Palmdale’s mayor last November. The city does not have term limits.
Previous related stories:
Council member calls on Palmdale mayor to take leave of absence
Investigators search home, office of Palmdale mayor
–
21 comments for "Palmdale mayor addresses District Attorney investigation"
MICHAEL says
I sincerely hope that council members involved are removed from their positions. The lack of integrity and loyalty to Palmdale is sickening. Palmdale needs council members that are supportive of their Mayor, not trying to tear him down.
Hope says
I haven’t given up hope yet. I’m hoping Mr. Hofbauer to do some soul searching and realize that he does love Palmdale. I hope he get over his recent disagreemts with the Mayor and remember the way Rex, Marv and DUI Drew treated him, ridiculed him over the years. They are not his friends, they are just using him and will throw him under BYD electric bus in a New York minute once they’re done with their take over of Palmdale. I think and hope he does have a good heart and will come around.
Tim Scott says
Don’t hope, vote. And make sure when the next elections come along your neighbors, who probably aren’t paying any attention, know that all those signs giving them one choice based on name recognition were paid for by people who want to destroy Palmdale.
John.K.H says
Austin Bishop is a condidate for this position and may his claim is personal.In fact city of the Palmdale under supervision of recent Mayer it has progressed engineering and most importantly safety level is in a good function order.Following Mayer schedule soon Palmdale will be in row of the cities such as Santa Clarita.Which we protiate the fact hard working of the Mayer and even request to be elected as one of the best Mayers of the California.Proudly we can say we have high standard services and beautiful city with minimum crime level and all is for responsible and educated Mayer this city has it.
anon says
Sad to see Lancaster vs Palmdale. Instead we should work on being a better community not a better city. But Parris would rather fight than let any kindness drip from his mouth. That’s the truth and reality.
DmH says
We all love our Mayor. Just because you in Lancaster have a idiot for a Mayor. Leave Ours alone. Old Rex should be the one that needs to be held accountable for his misdeeds! !
Jason says
Agreed.
Anon says
Innocent until proven guilty is something you will never hear from the lips of Parris until the day he is finally charged for his misdeeds.
No Fake News says
Who said he’s hiding?? I just saw him on TV, giving a wonderful speech at Sheriff’s station, at Officer Richard Hammack’s memorial.
anon says
He’s not hiding. He was just at our ribbon cutting yesterday may 11th…. he was awesome!
dawn bonelli says
This is a witch hunt by Parris. I hope he has been above board when they look into his matters. People who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Ledford has been our mayor and has been working for us the people. I have no complaints.
Shane Falco says
After a week in hiding he has a Long Beach criminal defense attorney make a statement for him.
That seems about right…
William says
Vacation is hiding? Oh Foolco, give it up. You’ve already proven that you are worthy to be on one of Rex’s useless commissions. Remove your nose from his back end and take yoylur seat at the table of scoundrels.
William says
I second that.
anon says
He hasn’t been hiding. He joined us in a ribbon cutting yesterday. People get a life in Lancaster. We should be working together not against.
William says
Don’t forget. You’re replying to a nonsense post by Shane Falco, the AV’s resident irritant.
Tim Scott says
He’s not a resident. He lives in Santa Clarita. Much like Wrecks, his flapping his pie hole about Palmdale is just an ego thing. He wanted to be a bully like his dad, but even the LASD recognized he was too dented in the head, so he has to make do as best he can from his keyboard.
Thom says
Most of these morons are from outside Palmdale. Parris, Mercy, Foolco. They have a few recruits in Palmdale, three of who are politicos who want to be mayor but can’t win in an election.
DD says
Good for Jim. I hope he sues the heck out of Rex and his crooked minions after he clears his name. I hope Rex’s victims all join that lawsuit!
W.H. says
Yes, yes, yes! It is long overdue that Parris get what’s coming to him for his character destruction tactics. The same goes for Mercy, the DUI Republicsn operative, and the rest of the Lancaster slimeballs. On the bright side, this FM has exposed Austin Bishop and Steve Hoffbauer for who they really are.
Sue says
Yes, Mayor Ledford should also definitely sue state BOE employee DUI Drew who was probably using public resources to do dirty political work for AVRA and Rex. And the whole AVRA gang – Gas Tax Marv, AVTA Hickling, waste management’s Josh Mann, Slumlord Malhi, etc – people that have been slandering him for years in their efforts to destroy and take over Palmdale.