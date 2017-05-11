Man killed in SR-14 crash

MOJAVE – A 67-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning after his pickup truck crashed into a guardrail and then overturned into a dry wash along SR-14, authorities said.

The single-vehicle collision occurred around 4:52 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, on southbound SR-14, north of Abbott Drive, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

“It was determined that Mr. James Howard of Ridgecrest CA was driving a 2005 Chevy 1500 crew-cab pickup south on SR14. For [an] unknown reason, the Chevy impacted a guardrail along the west shoulder and overturned into a deep dry wash west of the guardrail,” the CHP report states.

“Mr. Howard was not wearing a seatbelt and was fatally injured during the collision,” the CHP report states.

The collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to contact the CHP’s Mojave office at 661-823-5500.

–