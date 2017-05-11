Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER -The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID – suspected thieves

If you recognize this couple, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The two suspected are wanted for theft and appear to be working together to commit their crimes.

They both appear to be between 60 to 70 years old, and the female appears to require a motorized scooter as seen in this picture.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Lancaster Station Detective Summey at 661-948-8466.

To remain anonymous, contact LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

